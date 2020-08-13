CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS

(Chapter 64 of the City Code)

RZ20-10 – To amend Sec 64-1 Definitions.

RZ20-11 - To amend Sec. 64-775. - Use regulations – C-1 (Community Business).

RZ20-12- To amend 64-1608 and create 64-1608.1 “Temporary consumer fireworks retail sales facilities” Administrative Use Permit

RZ20-13 - To amend Article XIX – Crabapple Form Based Code, Definitions Article 6.1

RZ20-14 - To amend Article XIX – Crabapple Form Based Code, Article 5, Table 9, subsection d (Retail)

RZ20-15 - To Amend Article XX – Deerfield Form Based Code, Definitions Article 6.1

RZ20-16- To Amend Article XX – Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 5, Table 10, subsection (Retail)

Public Hearings: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

