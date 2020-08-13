CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS
(Chapter 64 of the City Code)
RZ20-10 – To amend Sec 64-1 Definitions.
RZ20-11 - To amend Sec. 64-775. - Use regulations – C-1 (Community Business).
RZ20-12- To amend 64-1608 and create 64-1608.1 “Temporary consumer fireworks retail sales facilities” Administrative Use Permit
RZ20-13 - To amend Article XIX – Crabapple Form Based Code, Definitions Article 6.1
RZ20-14 - To amend Article XIX – Crabapple Form Based Code, Article 5, Table 9, subsection d (Retail)
RZ20-15 - To Amend Article XX – Deerfield Form Based Code, Definitions Article 6.1
RZ20-16- To Amend Article XX – Deerfield Form Based Code, Article 5, Table 10, subsection (Retail)
Public Hearings: Mayor and City Council Meeting
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
