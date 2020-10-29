CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS

(Chapter 64 of the City Code)

Requests: RZ20-17 – To amend Sec. 64-395, Uses prohibited in all zoning districts

RZ20-18 – To create a new Use Permit (Sec. 64-1845) for Farm Winery consumption on premises of beer and/or liquor

RZ20-19 – To amend Sec. 64-1121 – Allowed Use Chart within the Rural Milton Overlay

