CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS

(Chapter 64 of the City Code)

Requests: RZ20-01 Sec. 64-1 Definitions

RZ20-02 Sec. 64-395 Uses Prohibited in all districts

RZ20-03 Sec. 64-752 (1) Mixed Use District Permitted Uses

RZ20-04 Sec. 64-775 (1), Sec. 64-775 (2) Permitted and Accessory Uses in

C-1 (Community Business) District

RZ20-05 Sec. 64-798 (1), Sec. 64-798 (2) Permitted and Accessory Uses in

C-2 (Commercial) District

RZ20-06 Sec. 64-895 (1), Sec. 64-895 (2) Permitted and Accessory Uses in Community Unit Plan (CUP) District

RZ20-07 Sec. 64-1121, Allowed Use Chart

RZ20-08 Sec. 64-Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code, 6-1 Definitions, Table 9

RZ20-09 Sec. 64-Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, 6-1 Definitions, Table 10

Public Hearing: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall

Location: Milton City Hall

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

