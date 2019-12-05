CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR TEXT AMENDMENTS
(Chapter 64 of the City Code)
Requests: RZ20-01 Sec. 64-1 Definitions
RZ20-02 Sec. 64-395 Uses Prohibited in all districts
RZ20-03 Sec. 64-752 (1) Mixed Use District Permitted Uses
RZ20-04 Sec. 64-775 (1), Sec. 64-755 (2) Permitted and Accessory Uses in
C-1 (Community Business) District
RZ20-05 Sec. 64-798 (1), Sec. 64-798 (2) Permitted and Accessory Uses in
C-2 (Commercial) District
RZ20-06 Sec. 64-895 (1), Sec. 64-895 (2) Permitted and Accessory Uses in Community Unit Plan (CUP) District
RZ20-07 Sec. 64-1121, Allowed Use Chart
RZ20-08 Sec. 64-Article XIX Crabapple Form Based Code, 6-1 Definitions, Table 9
RZ20-09 Sec. 64-Article XX Deerfield Form Based Code, 6-1 Definitions, Table 10
Public Hearings: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Community Place
2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
