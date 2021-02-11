CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR REZONING
Case No. RZ21-04/VC21-02
Location: 13555 Blackmaral Lane
Existing Zoning: CUP (Community Unit Plan) RZ97-138
Proposed Zoning: AG-1 (Agricultural)
Request: By Jim Rosenberger to rezone from CUP to AG-1 on
10.80 acres at a density of .092 unit per acre to
construct a new single-family residence and to allow
the existing accessory structure (Barn for animals)
to be in the front yard. (Sec. 64-416(i))
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Design Review Board (DRB)
Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
