CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR REZONING
Case No. RZ21-01/VC21-01
Location: 13085 Morris Road
Existing Zoning: T5 Limited (Deerfield Form Based Code)
Proposed Zoning: AL (Apartments Limited)
Request: To correct a legal nonconformity with regard to density of a multi-family project that was built in 2001. No changes to the existing development are proposed. Total of 554 units at a density of 18.43 units per acre on 30.05 acres.
Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.
Design Review Board (DRB)
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, January 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.