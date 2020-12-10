CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR REZONING

Case No. RZ21-01/VC21-01

Location: 13085 Morris Road

Existing Zoning: T5 Limited (Deerfield Form Based Code)

Proposed Zoning: AL (Apartments Limited)

Request: To correct a legal nonconformity with regard to density of a multi-family project that was built in 2001. No changes to the existing development are proposed. Total of 554 units at a density of 18.43 units per acre on 30.05 acres.

Public Hearings/Meeting: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Design Review Board (DRB)

Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Planning Commission Meeting

Wednesday, January 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540