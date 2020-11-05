CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, November 30, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. PH-20-17 North Point Trail Feasibility Study

Consideration of adoption of the North Point Trail Feasibility Study.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

