The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 27, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. V-20-01/E-20-02 Midgard Self Storage Parking Variance & Height Exception
Consideration of a variance and exception to allow a 3-story, 90,000 square foot self-storage facility on 14.9 acres. A parking variance is requested to reduce the minimum required parking from 91 to 28 spaces and to increase the building height from 35’ to 36’-4”. The property is located at 11425 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, July 27, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-19-09 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Signs
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to Sign regulations.
b. PH-19-28 Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinance Text Amendments – Massage and Spa Establishments
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinances related to Massage and Spa Establishment regulations.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
