City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time December 15, 2020

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V20-24, 795 Colonial Lane (Deferred from previous month)

Request(s):

• To allow an addition on a single-family dwelling to encroach into the rear yard setback. (Sec. 64-416 (d))

b. V20-25, 14102 Seabiscuit (Deferred from previous month)

Request(s):

• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to encroach into the fifty-foot undisturbed buffer and seventy-five-foot impervious setback without two conditions set by the BZA in V20-13. (Sec. 20-426 (1)(2))

c. V20-26, 660 Glendalough Court (Deferred from previous month)

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the side yard setback. (Sec. 64-416(i))

d. V20-27, 770 Cooper Sandy Cove (Deferred from previous month)

Request(s):

• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent.

(Sec. 64-1141 (d) (1) b.)

e. V20-28, 13230 Providence Road (Deferred from previous month)

Request(s):

• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent.

(Sec. 64-1141 (d) (1) b.)

d. V20-31, 15590 Birmingham Highway

Request(s):

• To allow an existing guest house to be located in the front yard. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5))

e. V20-32, 214 Fossil Trace

Request(s):

• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to be located in the front yard. (Sec. 64-1609 (b)(1))

Consideration of Secondary Variance

a. V20-33, 15255 Birmingham Highway

Request(s):

• To appeal the rejection of the Community Development Director’s decision denying the acceptance of a building permit.

(Sec. 64-2426 (3) a.)

Tags

Load comments