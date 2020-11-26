City of Milton
Notice of Public Hearing
Board of Zoning Appeals
Date & Time December 15, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variances
a. V20-24, 795 Colonial Lane (Deferred from previous month)
Request(s):
• To allow an addition on a single-family dwelling to encroach into the rear yard setback. (Sec. 64-416 (d))
b. V20-25, 14102 Seabiscuit (Deferred from previous month)
Request(s):
• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to encroach into the fifty-foot undisturbed buffer and seventy-five-foot impervious setback without two conditions set by the BZA in V20-13. (Sec. 20-426 (1)(2))
c. V20-26, 660 Glendalough Court (Deferred from previous month)
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the side yard setback. (Sec. 64-416(i))
d. V20-27, 770 Cooper Sandy Cove (Deferred from previous month)
Request(s):
• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent.
(Sec. 64-1141 (d) (1) b.)
e. V20-28, 13230 Providence Road (Deferred from previous month)
Request(s):
• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent.
(Sec. 64-1141 (d) (1) b.)
d. V20-31, 15590 Birmingham Highway
Request(s):
• To allow an existing guest house to be located in the front yard. (Sec. 64-1598 (b)(5))
e. V20-32, 214 Fossil Trace
Request(s):
• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to be located in the front yard. (Sec. 64-1609 (b)(1))
Consideration of Secondary Variance
a. V20-33, 15255 Birmingham Highway
Request(s):
• To appeal the rejection of the Community Development Director’s decision denying the acceptance of a building permit.
(Sec. 64-2426 (3) a.)
