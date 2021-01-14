CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, February 4, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, February 22, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-20-05/CU-20-09/V-20-14 Alcovy Condominiums 82/92 Thompson Street
Consideration of a rezoning from O-P (Office-Professional) and R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) to allow for the construction of 12 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units on 1.13 acres in the Downtown. A conditional use is requested to increase the residential density to 10.62 dwelling units per acre and a variance to allow a stream buffer encroachment. The property is located at 82 and 92 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 748, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. CLUP-21-01/Z-21-02/V-21-03 The 1858 Residential Subdivision
Consideration of a comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning and variances to allow for the construction of 11 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 1.68 acres in the Downtown. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Public, Institutional, Education’ to ‘Downtown Residential Density’ and a rezoning is requested from O-I (Office-Institutional) and R-15 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-R (Downtown Residential). Variances are requested to allow the alley to count toward the minimum lot size, to reduce stream buffers and to reduce side setbacks. The property is located at 0, 73, 89 and 109 Cumming Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1253, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. Z-21-01/V-21-05 360 Brady Place
Consideration of a rezoning from AG (Agriculture) to DT-R (Downtown Residential) and variance to reduce the minimum lot width from 25’ to 20’ to allow for the construction of 2 ‘For-Sale’ single-family detached homes on 0.30 acres in the Downtown. The property is located at 360 Brady Place and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 693, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. PH-21-03 UDC Text Amendments – Prerequisites for Public Hearing Requests
Consideration of text amendments to Unified Development Code, Article IV Procedures to add prerequisites pertaining to the submittal of a public hearing request. of a Text Amendment to Sec. XXX
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
