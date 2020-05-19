The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, June 4, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 22, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CU-20-02/V-20-04/E-20-05 Village Park at Wills Phase 2
Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Assisted Living Facility/Congregate Housing’ for Phase 2 of the Village Park at Wills Senior Living Facility. A variance is requested to reduce the front building setback and an exception is requested to increase the building height. The property is located at 11940 Alpharetta Highway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 600, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. Z-20-04 Diamond Glass Kimball Bridge
Consideration of a rezoning from AG (Agriculture) to O-P (Office-Professional) to allow a professional office for Diamond Glass. The property is located at 162 Kimball Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 800 & 805, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-18-16 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Historic Preservation Ordinance
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to Historic Preservation regulations.
a. MP-20-01/V-20-05 The Providence Group/Notting Hill
Consideration of a master plan amendment and variance to allow 48 ‘For-Sale’ townhome units on 3.27 acres in the Downtown. The property is currently approved for 42 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units. A variance is requested to allow some front-loaded townhomes. The property is located at the southwest corner of Thompson Street and Park Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 749, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-20-04 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Chickens
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to Chickens in residential zoning districts.
c. PH-20-03 Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinances Text Amendments – Floodplain Management, Commercial Car Wash Recycling,
Private Decentralized Waste Water Systems
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinances related to Floodplain Management, Commercial Car Wash Recycling requirements and Private Decentralized Waste Water System regulations.
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, June 15, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. PH-20-06 Nathan Circle (380 Milton Avenue)/Change Previous Conditions of Zoning
Consideration of changes to previous conditions of zoning to allow access to a single-family lot from Milton Avenue, increase the maximum size of a home and reduce the front setback. The property is located at 380 Milton Avenue and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1271, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
