CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 1, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 19, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-20-13 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Animal Hospital, Small Animal
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to add ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ as a conditional use in the O-I (Office-Institutional) zoning district.
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, October 1, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 26, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
b. MP-20-04/CU-20-07 Veterinary Emergency Group/2725 Old Milton Parkway
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add ‘Animal Hospital, Small Animal’ to Pod A of the Parkway 400 Master Plan and a conditional use to allow Veterinary Emergency Group. The property is located at 2725 Old Milton Parkway, Suite A and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 803 & 804, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, October 26, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
c. V-20-11 Citgo/174 North Main Street Variance
Consideration of a variance to eliminate the required 10’ landscape strip along North Main Street. The property is located at 174 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1252, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. V-20-13 STACK Data Center Parking and Stream Buffer Variances
Consideration of a variance to reduce parking and a variance to allow a stream buffer encroachment. The property is located at 3250 Webb Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 1260 and 1261, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
