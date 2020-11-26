CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, December 14, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. V-20-17 130 Devore Road Waiting Period Variance

Consideration of a variance request to reduce the waiting period for an application for zoning change affecting the same property from one (1) year to six (6) months. The property is located at 130 Devore Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 693, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

