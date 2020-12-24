City of Milton

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of Zoning Appeals

Date & Time January 19, 2021

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variances

a. V20-27, 770 Cooper Sandy Cove Deferred from last month

Request(s):

• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent. (Sec. 64-1141, (d) (1)(b))

b. V20-28, 13230 Providence Road Deferred from last month

Request(s):

• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent. (Sec. 64-1141, (d) (1)(b))

c. V21-01, 210 Pinehurst Walk

Request(s):

• To encroach into 25-foot City’s undisturbed buffer and 25-foot City impervious setback for the construction of pool and pool deck. (Sec 20-426(1) and (2))

d. V21-02, 13195 Freemanville Road

Request(s):

• To allow a new barn to be located less than 200 feet from the property lines (Sec. 64-461 (1)(b))

e. V21-03, 960 Landrum Road

Request(s):

• To allow the pool to be located within the front yard (Sec 64-1609, (b)(1))

• To allow the cabana to be located in the front yard. (Sec 64-416 (i))