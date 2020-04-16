The following items will be heard at a public hearing by the City Council on Monday, May 4, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. Z-20-02/V-20-06 Sedgwick Residence/Devore Road
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow one (1) single-family detached home on 0.29 acres in the Downtown. A rezoning is requested from C-2 (General Commercial) to DT-MU (Downtown Mixed Use). Variances are requested to reduce the requirement for a street-facing garage to be recessed a minimum 20’ behind the front façade in the Downtown and the reduce the minimum 18’ driveway requirement. The property is located at 0 Devore Road on the south side of Devore Road and east of Alpharetta Highway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 693, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. E-20-04 Burlington Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to allow a 2nd wall sign on the front elevation of a building and a wall sign on the North elevation of the building. The applicant proposes to utilize unused wall sign area to allow for two (2) additional wall signs. The property is located at 7731 North Point Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 638 and 655, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. Z-20-01/V-20-02 AlphaDev/296 & 304 Thompson Street
Consideration of a rezoning and variance to allow a 17-unit single-family detached subdivision on 2.21 acres in the Downtown. A rezoning is requested from R-12 (Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential) to DT-LW (Downtown Live-Work) and a variance is requested to reduce the minimum 20’ recess requirement of a street-facing garage. The property is located at 296 & 304 Thompson Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 802, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
d. V-20-01/E-20-02 Midgard Self Storage Parking Variance & Height Exception
Consideration of a variance and exception to allow a 3-story, 90,000 square foot self-storage facility on 14.9 acres. A parking variance is requested to reduce the minimum required parking from 91 to 28 spaces and to increase the building height from 35’ to 36’-4”. The property is located at 11425 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
