CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, September 3, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 28, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. MP-20-03/CU-20-06 C3 North Atlanta Church/5815 Windward Parkway

Consideration of a master plan amendment to Windward Master Plan Pod 66 to add ‘Church, Synagogue’ and a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’ for C3 North Atlanta Church. The property is located at 5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 302 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1112, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

b. CU-20-05 Brightmont Academy/1230 Upper Hembree Road

Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘School, Commercial’ on a property zoned O-P (Office-Professional). The property is located at 1230 Upper Hembree Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 553, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.