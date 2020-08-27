Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held at the City of Milton City Hall, Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia, on Monday, September 9, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. before the Milton City Council to consider a Resolution transmitting a draft 2020 Annual Update report to the City’s adopted Capital Improvements Element, relating to the City’s impact fee program, to the Atlanta Regional Commission for regional and State review pursuant to the Georgia Planning Act of 1989. Said public hearing will be held in accordance with Section (9)(a) of Chapter 110-12-2-.04 of the State’s Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements. Any persons wishing to be heard on the draft Capital Improvements Element amendment are invited to attend.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.