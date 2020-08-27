Notice of Public Hearing

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing shall be held at the City of Milton City Hall, Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia, on Monday, September 9, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. before the Milton City Council to consider a Resolution transmitting a draft 2020 Annual Update report to the City’s adopted Capital Improvements Element, relating to the City’s impact fee program, to the Atlanta Regional Commission for regional and State review pursuant to the Georgia Planning Act of 1989. Said public hearing will be held in accordance with Section (9)(a) of Chapter 110-12-2-.04 of the State’s Development Impact Fee Compliance Requirements. Any persons wishing to be heard on the draft Capital Improvements Element amendment are invited to attend.

