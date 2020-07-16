CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, August 6, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 24, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CU-20-03/V-20-10 Spirit of God Church/1200 Upper Hembree Road
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’ on a property zoned O-I (Office-Institutional). In order to save trees, a variance to increase the maximum distance for off-site parking. The property is located at 1200 Upper Hembree Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 553, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-20-05 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Alpharetta Downtown Code, Murals, Special Event Facility, Temporary Uses and Fences
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to add or amend regulations pertaining to the Alpharetta Downtown Code, Murals, Special Event Facility, Temporary Uses, and Fences.
c. PH-20-11 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Conditional Use Permit Criteria and Discount Store definition
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to amend the criteria for a conditional use permit and amend the definition of Discount Store.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 24, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
d. PH-20-10 North Point Mall Redevelopment/Change to Conditions of Zoning
Consideration of a change to previous conditions of zoning related to the North Point Mall redevelopment of the former Sears Department Store in order to extend the reversion clause for a period of one (1) year. The property is located at 1000 North Point Circle and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 700, 742 & 743, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
e. V-20-09 Hamilton Hotel Exterior Material Variance
Consideration of a variance to allow synthetic stucco (EIFS) in lieu of hard coat stucco as an exterior material for the Hamilton Hotel. The property is located at 21 Milton Avenue and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following item will be considered by the City Council on Monday, August 10, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
f. PH-20-09 City of Alpharetta Capital Improvement Element
Consideration of a resolution authorizing transmittal of the 2020 Capital Improvement Element and Annual Report.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.