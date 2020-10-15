CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, November 5, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, November 16, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. CU-20-08 Peach Coffee Roasters/Henderson Commons
Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Restaurant, with drive-through’ for Peach Coffee Roasters. The property is located at 735 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1122, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. MP-20-05 Advanced Care Medical/3900 Brookside Parkway
Consideration of a master plan amendment to add ‘Clinic’ as a permitted use in Pod D of the Brookside Master Plan. The property is located at 3900 Brookside Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 49 and 50, 1st District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
c. PH-20-14 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Updates to International Building Code and Fire Code References
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to amend dates associated with the current versions of the International Building Code and Fire Code.
d. PH-20-16 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Stormwater and Floodplain Management
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to amend regulations associated with stormwater and floodplain management.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, November 16, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
e. E-20-07 Maxwell Construction Screen Fence Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to increase the allowable sign area on a construction screen fence associated with the construction of The Maxwell mixed-use development. The property is located at 159 Devore Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 695 and 696, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
