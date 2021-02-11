CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, March 4, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 22, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. MP-21-01/CLUP-21-02/Z-21-03/CU-21-02/V-21-04 The Bailey/Northwinds
Consideration of a master plan amendment, comprehensive land use plan amendment, rezoning, conditional use and variances to allow a 238,017 square foot wellness center, a 119-room boutique hotel, 37 ‘For-Sale’ condominium units and 35,400 square feet of retail/restaurant use. A master plan amendment to the Northwinds Master Plan is requested to add ‘Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached’ to Pod A. A comprehensive land use plan amendment is requested from ‘Corporate Office’ to ‘Mixed Use’, as well as a rezoning from O-I (Office-Institutional) to MU (Mixed Use). A conditional use is requested to allow ‘Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Attached’ as a permitted use in the MU district. Variances are requested to reduce the minimum lot size in the MU district; to increase the maximum impervious area; to reduce the minimum open space; and to reduce landscape strips. The property is located at 2650 Northwinds Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lots 799, 805 and 806, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
b. PH-21-05 UDC Text Amendments – Backyard Chickens
Consideration of a text amendment to Unified Development Code (UDC) Subsection 2.2.6 R-12 Dwelling, ‘For-Sale’, Residential, to add backyard chickens as an accessory use on minimum one (1) acre properties.
to Sec. XXX
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, March 22, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
a. PH-21-04 TPA Group/360 Tech Village Change of Condition
Consideration of a change to a previous condition of zoning to modify a condition related to the Alpha Loop. The property is located at 2275 Lakeview Parkway and is legally described as Land Lots 744, 745, 752, and 753, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.