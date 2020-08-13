CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following item will be heard at a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Commission on Thursday, September 10, 2020 commencing at 3:00 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Historic Preservation Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, September 28, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. PH-20-12 Farmhouse Settlement Historic Designation

Consideration of a request to designate this property as historic. The property is located at 3100 Old Milton Pkwy and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 855, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.