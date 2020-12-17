CITY OF ALPHARETTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, January 7, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Monday, January 25, 2021 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.

a. CU-20-08 Peach Coffee Roasters/Henderson Commons

Consideration of a conditional use to allow a ‘Restaurant, with drive-through’ for Peach Coffee Roasters. The property is located at 735 North Main Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1122, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

b. CU-21-01/V-21-01 C’est Vert Nails & Spa/55 Roswell Street

Consideration of a conditional use to allow ‘Spa Services’ associated with a nail salon for C’est Vert Nails & Spa. A variance is requested to reduce the minimum distance requirement between ‘Spa Services’ businesses. The property is located at 55 Roswell Street and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1269, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

c. PH-20-18 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – North Point Overlay

Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code to amend the North Point Overlay boundary and priority areas.

d. MP-20-03/CU-20-06 C3 North Atlanta Church/5815 Windward Parkway

Consideration of a master plan amendment to Windward Master Plan Pod 66 to add ‘Church, Synagogue’ and a conditional use to allow a ‘Church, Synagogue’ for C3 North Atlanta Church. The property is located at 5815 Windward Parkway, Suite 302 and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1112, 2nd District, 1st Section, Fulton County, Georgia.

Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.