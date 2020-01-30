NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK COUNCIL CHAMBERS
11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE
JOHNS CREEK, GA 30097
A PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR THE FEBRUARY 24, 2020 CITY OF JOHNS CREEK CITY COUNCIL MEETING, AT 7:00 P.M., TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF A CERTIFICATE TO DEVELOP A 43-LOT RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISION WITHIN THE 2000-FOOT CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER CORRIDOR. A COPY OF THE REPORT FROM THE ATLANTA REGIONAL COMMISSION IS LOCATED AT CITY HALL FOR PUBLIC VIEWING.
CASE NUMBER: RC-20-001
LOCATION: 5975 State Bridge Road
ACREAGE: 21.53
PETITIONER: Kenneth Wood
