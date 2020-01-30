NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK COUNCIL CHAMBERS

11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE 

JOHNS CREEK, GA 30097

A PUBLIC HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR THE FEBRUARY 24, 2020 CITY OF JOHNS CREEK CITY COUNCIL MEETING, AT 7:00 P.M., TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF A CERTIFICATE TO DEVELOP A 43-LOT RESIDENTIAL SUBDIVISION WITHIN THE 2000-FOOT CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER CORRIDOR.  A COPY OF THE REPORT FROM THE ATLANTA REGIONAL COMMISSION IS LOCATED AT CITY HALL FOR PUBLIC VIEWING.   

CASE NUMBER:             RC-20-001

LOCATION:                    5975 State Bridge Road

ACREAGE:                      21.53

PETITIONER:                  Kenneth Wood

