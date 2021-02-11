CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR TEXT AMENDMENT
(Chapter 64 (Zoning) of the City Code)
Requests: RZ21-02 - Sec. 64-1 Definitions (As It relates to driveways and large lot incentives)
Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.