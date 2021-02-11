CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR TEXT AMENDMENT

(Chapter 64 (Zoning) of the City Code)

Requests: RZ21-02 - Sec. 64-1 Definitions (As It relates to driveways and large lot incentives)

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

