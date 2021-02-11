CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR REZONING

Case No. RZ21-01/VC21-01

Location: 13085 Morris Road

Existing Zoning: T5 Limited (Deerfield Form Based Code)

Proposed Zoning: AL (Apartments Limited)

Request: By WRPV XIV Deerfield Village Milton, LLC to correct a legal nonconformity with regard to density of a multi-family project that was built in 2001. No changes to the existing development are proposed. Total of 554 units at a density of 18.43 units per acre on 30.05 acres and a two-part concurrent variance to allow existing tennis courts, fencing and existing swimming pool and fencing as shown on site plan. (Sec. 64-1602(v)(2) and Sec. 64-1609 (b)(3))

Public Hearings/Meeting: Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall – Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

Tags

Load comments