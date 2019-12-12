CITY OF ALPHARETTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The following items will be heard at a public hearing held by the Planning Commission on Thursday, January 2, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
Items forwarded by the Planning Commission will be considered by the City Council on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- a. PH-19-09 Unified Development Code Text Amendments – Signs
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code related to Sign regulations.
- b. PH-19-28 Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinance Text Amendments – Massage and Spa Establishments
Consideration of text amendments to the Unified Development Code and Code of Ordinances related to Massage and Spa Establishment regulations.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, January 6, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- c. PH-20-01 Koza/1720 Old Milton Parkway Change to Conditions of Zoning
Consideration of changes to previous conditions of zoning to extend hours of operation and to allow for on-premise consumption of alcohol. The property is located at 1720 Old Milton Parkway and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1272, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
- d. PH-19-25 Good/380 Milton Avenue
Consideration of a request to change previous conditions of zoning to reduce the front setback along Milton Avenue, to increase the maximum size of a home and to allow residential driveway on Milton Avenue. The property is located at 380 Milton Avenue and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 1271, 2nd District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- e. E-20-03 Urban Hardware Sign Exception
Consideration of a sign exception to allow 2 wall signs on the front façade of the building facing Haynes Bridge Road. The property is located at 11770 Haynes Bridge Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 695, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
The following items will be considered by the City Council on Monday, January 27, 2020 commencing at 6:30 p.m. in the Alpharetta City Hall Council Chambers, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
- f. V-20-01/E-20-02 MidGard Self-Storage Variance and Exception
Consideration of a variance to reduce the parking requirement and an exception to increase the building height from 35’ to 42’. The property is located at 11425 Morris Road and is legally described as being located in Land Lot 856, 1st District, 2nd Section, Fulton County, Georgia.
Note: Georgia law requires that all parties who have made campaign contributions to the Mayor or to a Council Member in excess of two hundred fifty dollars ($250) within the past two (2) years must complete a campaign contribution report with the Community Development Department. The complete text of the Georgia law and a disclosure form are available in the office of the City Clerk, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.