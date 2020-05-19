The Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta has tentatively adopted an operating (“M&O”) millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes for the General Fund by 6.4 percent. Please see the Notice of Property Tax Decrease for the Bond millage rate.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Alpharetta, Council Chambers, City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, on the following dates and times:
June 1, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
June 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
June 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
Please check the City’s website (www.alpharetta.ga.us) for potential status changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic (such as hosting a virtual public hearing as opposed to in-person).
This tentative increase will result in an M&O millage rate of 4.935 mills, an increase of 0.297 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the M&O millage rate will be no more than 4.638 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately $30.74 and the proposed tax increase for non-homesteaded property with a fair market value of $1,175,000 is approximately $139.59.
While Alpharetta’s overall millage rate would remain flat under the proposal, there would be some changes to the individual components as follows:
Millage Rate Current Proposed Change
M&O 4.820 4.935 0.115
Bond 0.930 0.815 -0.115
Total 5.750 5.750 0.000
The City is shifting 0.115 mills from the Bond millage rate to the M&O millage rate to provide additional funding for city services as well as capital investment in our infrastructure.
