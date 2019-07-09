CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF PROPERTY TAX INCREASE
AS REQUIRED BY STATE LAW
The City of Milton has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 11.02 percent.
All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Milton Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia, 30004, on the following dates and times:
July 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM
July 22, 2019 at 6:00 PM
August 12, 2019 at 5:45 PM
This tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 4.731 mills, an increase of 0.470 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 4.261 mills. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $400,000 is approximately $75.20 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $575,000 is approximately $108.10.
DETAILED EXPLANATION
For the 2019 tax year, staff is presenting multiple millage rate options to the City Council including the capped millage rate of 4.731 mills. The legally advertised rate above excludes the separately calculated greenspace bond millage rate and represents a return to the capped millage rate in place from 2006 to 2017. Millage rate options along with corresponding service levels will be presented by staff during the public hearings outlined above. Actual changes in property values will not be available until the City receives the official property digest from the Fulton County Tax Commissioner.
