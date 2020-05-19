he Mayor and Council of the City of Alpharetta has tentatively adopted a debt (“Bond”) millage rate which will require a decrease in property taxes for the Debt Service Fund by -8.43 percent. Please see the Notice of Property Tax Increase for the M&O millage rate.

All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Alpharetta, Council Chambers, City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, on the following dates and times:

June 1, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

June 15, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

June 22, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Please check the City’s website (www.alpharetta.ga.us) for potential status changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic (such as hosting a virtual public hearing as opposed to in-person).

This tentative decrease will result in a Bond millage rate of 0.815 mills, a decrease of -0.075 mills. Without this tentative tax decrease, the Bond millage rate will be no more than 0.890 mills. The proposed tax decrease for a home with a fair market value of $450,000 is approximately -$12.70 and the proposed tax decrease for non-homesteaded property with a fair market value of $1,175,000 is approximately -$35.25.

While Alpharetta’s overall millage rate would remain flat under the proposal, there would be some changes to the individual components as follows:

Millage Rate Current Proposed Change

M&O 4.820 4.935 0.115

Bond 0.930 0.815 -0.115

Total 5.750 5.750 0.000

The City is shifting 0.115 mills from the Bond millage rate to the M&O millage rate to provide additional funding for city services as well as capital investment in our infrastructure.

Tags

Load comments