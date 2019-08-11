CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF OPENING AND CLOSING DATES
FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY
FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO BE HELD
NOVEMBER 5, 2019
Any qualified elector desiring to run for one of the three (3) City Council positions, namely: ; Council Member District 1/Post 2; Council Member District 2/Post 2; or Council Member District 3/Post 2 for election on November 5, 2019, must file for candidacy for the desired position with the City Clerk, at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, during the period of August 20 through August 22, 2019. Qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:
For City Council: $390.00
City Clerk Sudie AM Gordon
