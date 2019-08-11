CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF OPENING AND CLOSING DATES

FOR CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY

FOR MUNICIPAL ELECTION TO BE HELD

NOVEMBER 5, 2019

 

Any qualified elector desiring to run for one of the three (3) City Council positions, namely:  ;  Council Member District 1/Post 2;   Council Member District 2/Post 2; or Council Member District 3/Post 2  for election on November 5, 2019, must file for candidacy for the desired position with the City Clerk, at City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, Georgia 30004 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, during the period of August 20 through August 22, 2019.  Qualifying fee for candidacy is as follows:

 

For City Council:         $390.00

 

City Clerk                                                                                                                          Sudie AM Gordon

