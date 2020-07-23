CITY OF MILTON

NOTICE OF MEETINGS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE

(Chapter 64 of the City Code)

Number: U20-01/VC20-01

Location: 12900 Arnold Mill Road

Applicant: Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Request: A use permit (Sec. 64-1804) to construct a 23,000 sq.ft. activity center on the existing church property (5,088 sq.ft.) for a total of 28,088 sq.ft. on 6.61 acres. To request a two-part concurrent variance to 1) to allow parking in front of a building (Sec. 64-1143(g)(5)(c)), and 2) to reduce the required parking (Sec. 64-1410).

Public Hearings: Mayor and City Council Meeting

August 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Location: Milton City Hall

2006 Heritage Walk

Milton, GA 30004

678-242-2540

