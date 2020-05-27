Number: U20-01/VC20-01
Location: 12900 Arnold Mill Road
Applicant: Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Request: A use permit (Sec. 64-1804) to construct a 23,000
sq.ft. activity center on the existing church property
(5,088 sq.ft.) for a total of 28,088 sq.ft. on 6.61 acres. To request a two-part concurrent variance to 1) to allow parking in front of a building (Sec. 64-1143(g)(5)(c)), and 2) reduce the required parking (Sec. 64-1410).
Public Hearings:
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Mayor and City Council Meeting
August 3, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
