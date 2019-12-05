CITY OF MILTON

 

NOTICE OF MEETINGS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE

(Chapter 64 of the City Code)

 

                                             U20-01/VC20-01

Location:                             12900 Arnold Mill Road

Applicant:                           Ebenezer United Methodist Church

Request:                             A use permit (Sec. 64-1804) to construct a 23,000 sq.ft. activity center on the existing church property (5,088 sq.ft.) for a total of 28,088 sq.ft. on 6.61 acres. To request a three-part concurrent variance to 1) delete the 75-foot undisturbed buffer and 10-foot improvement setback along the east property line (Sec. 64-1143 (3)(B)), 2) to allow parking in front of a building (Sec. 64-1143(g)(5)(c)) and, 3) reduce the required parking (Sec. 64-1410).

                             

Public Hearings:                   Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)

                                             Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Community Place

                                             2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall

                                            

                                             Planning Commission Meeting

                                             Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

                                             Council Chambers

                                             2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall

                                             Mayor and City Council Meeting

Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.

Council Chambers

2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall

              

Location:                              Milton City Hall

                                             2006 Heritage Walk

                                             Milton, GA 30004

                                             678-242-2540       

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.