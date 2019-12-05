CITY OF MILTON
NOTICE OF MEETINGS AND PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR USE PERMIT/CONCURRENT VARIANCE
(Chapter 64 of the City Code)
U20-01/VC20-01
Location: 12900 Arnold Mill Road
Applicant: Ebenezer United Methodist Church
Request: A use permit (Sec. 64-1804) to construct a 23,000 sq.ft. activity center on the existing church property (5,088 sq.ft.) for a total of 28,088 sq.ft. on 6.61 acres. To request a three-part concurrent variance to 1) delete the 75-foot undisturbed buffer and 10-foot improvement setback along the east property line (Sec. 64-1143 (3)(B)), 2) to allow parking in front of a building (Sec. 64-1143(g)(5)(c)) and, 3) reduce the required parking (Sec. 64-1410).
Public Hearings: Community Zoning Information Meeting (CZIM)
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Community Place
2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall
Planning Commission Meeting
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall
Mayor and City Council Meeting
Monday, March 2, 2020 at 6:00 p.m.
Council Chambers
2006 Heritage Walk – City Hall
Location: Milton City Hall
2006 Heritage Walk
Milton, GA 30004
678-242-2540
