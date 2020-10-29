City of Milton
Notice of Meeting
Board of Zoning Appeals
Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals
November 17, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance
a. V20-24, 795 Colonial Lane
Request(s):
• To allow an addition on a single family dwelling to encroach into the rear yard setback. (Sec. 64-416, d)
b. V20-25, 14102 Seabiscuit
Request(s):
• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to encroach into the fifty foot undisturbed buffer and seventy five foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426, 1, 2)
c. V20-26, 660 Glendalough Court
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the side yard setback. (Sec. 64-416, i)
d. 20-27, 770 Cooper Sandy Cove
Request(s):
• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent.
(Sec. 64-1141, d, 1, b)
e. V20-28, 13230 Providence Road
Request(s):
• To allow the lot coverage for an AG-1 zoned property that fronts a public street to go from 20 percent to 25 percent.
(Sec. 64-1141, d, 1, b)
f. V20-29, 15880 Burdette Court
Request(s):
• To allow a 2.73 foot encroachment of a house into the 60 foot front yard setback. (Sec. 64-416, b)
• To reduce the 50 foot rear yard setback to 25 feet. (Sec. 64-416, d)
g. V20-30, 15380 Burdette Court
Request(s):
• To reduce the 25 foot side setback to 18.33 feet. (Sec. 64-416, c, 1)
