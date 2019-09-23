City of Milton

Notice of Meeting

Board of Zoning Appeals

 

 

Meeting:                Board of Zoning Appeals

                              October 15, 2019

                              6:00 P.M.

 

Location:               City of Milton

                              2006 Heritage Walk

                              Council Chambers

                              Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

                              678-242-2500

 

Consideration of Primary Variance

  1. V19-009, 175 Gladwyne Ridge Drive – Deferred to next month

Request(s):

  • To allow a structure to encroach into the 75 foot impervious setback (Sec. 20-426, 2).

