City of Milton
Notice of Meeting
Board of Zoning Appeals
Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals
October 15, 2019
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance
- V19-009, 175 Gladwyne Ridge Drive – Deferred to next month
Request(s):
- To allow a structure to encroach into the 75 foot impervious setback (Sec. 20-426, 2).
