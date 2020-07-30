City of Milton

Notice of Meeting

Board of Zoning Appeals

Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals

August 18, 2020

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variance

a. V20-14, 705 Nettlebrook Lane

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the side yard adjacent to a street (Sec. 64-416, c, 2).

b. V20-15, 810 Guardian Court

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to encroach into the rear yard setback (Sec. 64-416, d).

