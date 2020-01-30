City of Milton

Consideration of Primary Variance

  1. V20-01, 13870 Hagood Road

Request(s):

  • To allow a barn to be located 75 feet from the north property line (Sec. 64-415, a, 4, a).
  1. V20-02, 2780 Bethany Bend

Request(s):

  • To allow the existing parking lot to be 25 feet from an AG-1 zoned property (Sec. 64-1804, b, 1).
  1. V20-03,145 Dorris Road 

Request(s):

  • To allow a guesthouse to exceed the maximum of 1500 heated square feet. (Sec. 64-1598, b, 3)
  • To allow a guesthouse to be located in the front yard.
    (Sec. 64-1598, b, 5)
  1. V20-04, 640 Dorris Road

Request(s):

  • To allow a pen for dogs to be located 50 feet from the property line instead of the required 200 feet. (Sec. 64-415, a, 9)

 

  1. V20-05, 12995 New Providence Road

Request(s):

  • To allow the southerly side yard setback to be 12 feet rather than the required 25 feet. (Sec 64-416, c, 1)
  • To allow the minimum setback for housing animals in a fully enclosed structure to be 70 feet from the property line rather than the required 100 feet. (Sec. 64-415, 1, 9)

