City of Milton
Notice of Meeting
Board of Zoning Appeals
Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals
February 18, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance
- V20-01, 13870 Hagood Road
Request(s):
- To allow a barn to be located 75 feet from the north property line (Sec. 64-415, a, 4, a).
- V20-02, 2780 Bethany Bend
Request(s):
- To allow the existing parking lot to be 25 feet from an AG-1 zoned property (Sec. 64-1804, b, 1).
- V20-03,145 Dorris Road
Request(s):
- To allow a guesthouse to exceed the maximum of 1500 heated square feet. (Sec. 64-1598, b, 3)
- To allow a guesthouse to be located in the front yard.
(Sec. 64-1598, b, 5)
- V20-04, 640 Dorris Road
Request(s):
- To allow a pen for dogs to be located 50 feet from the property line instead of the required 200 feet. (Sec. 64-415, a, 9)
- V20-05, 12995 New Providence Road
Request(s):
- To allow the southerly side yard setback to be 12 feet rather than the required 25 feet. (Sec 64-416, c, 1)
- To allow the minimum setback for housing animals in a fully enclosed structure to be 70 feet from the property line rather than the required 100 feet. (Sec. 64-415, 1, 9)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.