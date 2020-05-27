Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals
June 16, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance
a. V20-08, 870 Owens Lake Road
Request(s):
• To reduce the rear yard setback from fifty feet to twenty five feet.
(Sec. 64-416, d)
b. V20-09, 330 Dorris Road
Request(s):
• To allow an existing accessory structure to be located in the front yard.
(Sec. 64-416, i)
• To allow a proposed accessory structure to be located in the front
yard. (Sec. 64-416, i)
c. V20-10, 600 Hickory Flat Road
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure to be located in the front yard.
(Sec. 64-416, i)
d. V20-11, 1049 Summit View Lane
Request(s):
• To allow an accessory structure to be located in the side yard.
(Sec. 64-416, c, 1)
