Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals

June 16, 2020

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variance

a. V20-08, 870 Owens Lake Road 

Request(s):

• To reduce the rear yard setback from fifty feet to twenty five feet.

(Sec. 64-416, d)

b. V20-09, 330 Dorris Road

Request(s):

• To allow an existing accessory structure to be located in the front yard.

(Sec. 64-416, i)

• To allow a proposed accessory structure to be located in the front

yard. (Sec. 64-416, i)

c. V20-10, 600 Hickory Flat Road

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to be located in the front yard.

(Sec. 64-416, i)

d. V20-11, 1049 Summit View Lane

Request(s):

• To allow an accessory structure to be located in the side yard.

(Sec. 64-416, c, 1)

Tags

More from this section

Load comments