City of Milton
Notice of Meeting
Board of Zoning Appeals
Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals
July 21, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Location: City of Milton
2006 Heritage Walk
Council Chambers
Milton, Georgia 30004-6119
678-242-2500
Consideration of Primary Variance
a. V20-12, 725 Oxford Lakes Court
Request(s):
• To allow an existing accessory structure to encroach into the side yard setback (Sec. 64-416, c, 1).
b. V20-13, 14102 Seabiscuit
Request(s):
• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to encroach into the fifty foot undisturbed buffer and seventy five foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426, 1, 2)
• To allow the existing house to be located in the seventy five foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426, 2)
