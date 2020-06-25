City of Milton

Notice of Meeting

Board of Zoning Appeals

Meeting: Board of Zoning Appeals

July 21, 2020

6:00 P.M.

Location: City of Milton

2006 Heritage Walk

Council Chambers

Milton, Georgia 30004-6119

678-242-2500

Consideration of Primary Variance

a. V20-12, 725 Oxford Lakes Court

Request(s):

• To allow an existing accessory structure to encroach into the side yard setback (Sec. 64-416, c, 1).

b. V20-13, 14102 Seabiscuit

Request(s):

• To allow a pool, pool deck, and pool equipment to encroach into the fifty foot undisturbed buffer and seventy five foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426, 1, 2)

• To allow the existing house to be located in the seventy five foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426, 2)

