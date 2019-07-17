NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL

P. I. 721000-

 FULTON & GWINNETT COUNTIES

 

Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.

 

The date of location and design approval is:  ____July 3, 2019_________________

 

The project is located on SR120/Abbotts Bridge Road from SR141/Medlock Bridge Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and lies within Land Districts 1 and 6 and Georgia Militia Districts 842 and 1263. 

 

The project would widen SR120 from two to four through lanes. The existing bridge over the Chattahoochee River will be replaced. A 10 foot shared use path will be constructed along the north side and a five-foot sidewalk on the south side of the road. The total project length is approximately 2.7 miles. Traffic will be maintained onsite throughout the 36-month construction duration.

 

Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:

 

Kris Phillips

D1, Area 1 Manager

kriphillips@dot.ga.gov

2594 Gillsville Hwy

Gainesville, GA 30507

770-532-5884

 

Alania Hicks

D7, Area 2 Manager

ahicks@dot.ga.gov

1269 Kennestone Circle

Marietta, GA 30066

770-528-3232

 

Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:

 

Kimberly Nesbitt, State Program Delivery Administrator

Office of Program Delivery

Attn: Eka Okonmkpaeto, Project Manager

eokonmkpaeto@dot.ga.gov

600 West Peachtree Street, 25th Floor

Atlanta, GA 30308

404-631-1522

 

Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.

