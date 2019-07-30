NOTICE OF LOCATION AND DESIGN APPROVAL
P. I. 721000-
FULTON & GWINNETT COUNTIES
Notice is hereby given in compliance with Georgia Code 22-2-109 and 32-3-5 that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the Location and Design of this project.
The date of location and design approval is: ____July 3, 2019_________________
The project is located on SR120/Abbotts Bridge Road from SR141/Medlock Bridge Road to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and lies within Land Districts 1 and 6 and Georgia Militia Districts 842 and 1263.
The project would widen SR120 from two to four through lanes. The existing bridge over the Chattahoochee River will be replaced. A 10 foot shared use path will be constructed along the north side and a five-foot sidewalk on the south side of the road. The total project length is approximately 2.7 miles. Traffic will be maintained onsite throughout the 36-month construction duration.
Drawings or maps or plats of the proposed project, as approved, are on file and are available for public inspection at the Georgia Department of Transportation:
Kris Phillips
D1, Area 1 Manager
2594 Gillsville Hwy
Gainesville, GA 30507
770-532-5884
Alania Hicks
D7, Area 2 Manager
1269 Kennestone Circle
Marietta, GA 30066
770-528-3232
Any interested party may obtain a copy of the drawings or maps or plats or portions thereof by paying a nominal fee and requesting in writing to:
Kimberly Nesbitt, State Program Delivery Administrator
Office of Program Delivery
Attn: Eka Okonmkpaeto, Project Manager
600 West Peachtree Street, 25th Floor
Atlanta, GA 30308
404-631-1522
Any written request or communication in reference to this project or notice SHOULD include the Project and P. I. Numbers as noted at the top of this notice.
