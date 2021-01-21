INVITATION TO BID
CITY OF ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA
FOR
FIRE STATION RENOVATIONS: KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS
ITB #21-006
The City of Alpharetta (City) is accepting bids for FIRE STATION RENOVATIONS: KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS. The project includes, but is not limited to, the following items: minor demolition and replacement of existing materials and fixtures in restrooms and kitchen areas. The location of the work is at three City fire stations - within the City of Alpharetta, Georgia.
The ITB will be available online Thursday, January 21, 2021 at our bid posting website, https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/. Interested parties are required to log in to review the ITB documents.
A MANDATORY pre-bid conference and site visit will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 and Wednesday, February 10, 2021, beginning promptly at 9:00AM. Meeting will begin at City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA. Late attendees may not be admitted. Bids will only be accepted from Offerors signed-in and attending meeting. Technical issues will be discussed. Persons attending must be able to gather information needed to submit a bid to the City. Pre-bid conference and site-visit details can be found within the ITB document posted online.
This procurement is issued under the authority of the City’s Procurement Policy and applicable law. The City has the authority to reject all bids or any bid that is non-responsive or not responsible, and to waive technicalities and inconsequential discrepancies to award a contract that is in the best interest of the City.
Bids will be due on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM. All responses must be received before closing at https://cityofalpharetta.bonfirehub.com/, webpage for this project. Responses submitted by hard copy, mail, facsimile, or e-mail will not be accepted. Responses received after the closing time will not be considered.
The virtual public bid opening will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 shortly after the closing of the ITB using Zoom. See bid document for details.
For information, please contact Beth Rucker at the City of Alpharetta Finance Department at 678-297-6052 or via email at purchasing@alpharetta.ga.us.
