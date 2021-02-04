Invitation to Bid

Asphalt Resurfacing Project

ITB NUMBER 21-PW06

Sealed Bids Due Date:

February 25, 2021 by 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for the Asphalt Resurfacing Project will be posted on the following websites the week of February 4, 2021.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

