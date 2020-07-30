Invitation to Bid

Public Works Maintenance & Operations Services

ITB NUMBER

20-PW16

Sealed Bids Due Date:

Revised Due Date

August 20, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for the Public Works Maintenance & Operations Services will be posted on the following websites the week of July 23, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

