INVITATION TO BID

CITY OF JOHNS CREEK

ITB #21-014

OLD ALABAMA TRAIL PROJECT

(AUTRY VUE LANE TO AUTREY FALLS WAY)

The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) to qualified construction firms for the construction of the Old Alabama Trail Project. ITB’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on January 14, 2021. A non-mandatory Prebid teleconference will take place 10:00 AM January 5, 2021 via Zoom teleconferencing. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is January 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM.

Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the ITB document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.

The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the ITB information and instructions.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.