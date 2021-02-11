INVITATION TO BID
CITY OF JOHNS CREEK
ITB #21-063
NEWTOWN PARK, ASPHALT TRAIL CONNECTION PROJECT
The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) to qualified construction firms for the construction of an asphalt trail connection within Newtown Park located at 3150 Old Alabama Road in the City of Johns Creek. ITB’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on March 4th, 2021. An optional attendance Pre-Bid Teleconference will take place on February 11, 2021 10:00 AM. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is February 18th, 2021 at 5:00 PM.
Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the ITB document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”.
The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.
All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the ITB information and instructions.
Additional information may be obtained by contacting Neil Trust at the City of Johns Creek Procurement Division at purchasing@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 512-3233. The City of Johns Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave technicalities and informalities, and to make award in the best interest of the City of Johns Creek.
