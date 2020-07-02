Invitation to Bid

Cogburn Road Sidewalk Improvement Project

ITB NUMBER

20-PW17

Sealed Bids Due Date:

July 30, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:30PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for the Cogburn Road Sidewalk Improvement Project will be posted on the following websites the week of July 2, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

Tags

Load comments