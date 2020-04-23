ITB NUMBER 20-CD05

Sealed Bids Due Date: REVISED DUE DATE

May 14, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

 

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:15 at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004(*). The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for the Demolition of Exterior Accessory Buildings – Former Milton Country Club will be posted on the following websites the week of April 16, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

(*) Bid opening/announcement to be publicly made via virtual meeting as outlined in bid document.

