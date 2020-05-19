Sealed Bids Due Date:

June 17, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:10PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for the SR 9 Emergency Vehicle Hybrid Beacon project will be posted on the following websites the week of May 21, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

