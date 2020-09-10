Invitation to Bid

Saddlesprings Drive Culvert Repair

ITB NUMBER

21-PW01

Sealed Bids Due Date:

October 8, 2020 2:00PM Local Time

Electronic submission via: www.cityofmiltonga.us

To be publicly announced at approximately 2:30 PM at the City of Milton City Hall located at 2006 Heritage Walk, Milton, GA 30004. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The City of Milton is requesting bids from interested parties for a public private partnership. The request for sealed bids for the Public Works Saddlesprings Culvert Repair will be posted on the following websites the week of September 10, 2020.

http://www.cityofmiltonga.us or http://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/PRSapp/PR_index.jsp

